Official: Voting postcards are fraudulent, not from NAACP

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -

Postcards arriving to voters across Central Texas representing the Texas NAACP are fraudulent, according to officials.

“The Texas state conference NAACP, Killeen branch of NAACP or any other branch or unit in the state of Texas has not been sending out these postcards,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP.

NAACP officials are working to figure out where the postcards are coming from. The postcards read, “I’m volunteering for the Texas NAACP. We are informing voters 65 and older that they can vote by mail to avoid health.”

Some of the postcards are from Hartford, Connecticut; New York, New York; Denver, Colorado; and Oakland, California.

“Our biggest concern with these fraudulent postcards is that we don’t want anyone to be accused of voter fraud by having a mail in ballot AND going to a polling location to vote. It’s either one or the other; we just don’t want those 65 and older confused,” Driver-Moultrie said.

For James Middeleton, 73, receiving a card with Texas NAACP on it didn’t come as a surprise.

“I didn’t think anything of it. The numbers on the Bell County office is the same that was on the card, so I didn’t think anything of it,” he said.

The mixed-message and the fact that there are multiple steps to getting a mail-in ballot could create confusion. Fraud could also be possible if someone requests a ballot in another voters place without their knowledge.

“We don’t want anyone to be disenfranchised as a voter. Whether you get a ballot by mail and you choose to go to the polling location, we know primary runoff election start Monday. We don’t want anything to happen or to occur to keep the voter from actually voting,” Driver-Moultrie said.

Middleton says he’s not taking a chance during the elections.

“Make every effort to go in and vote in person now that I found out its fraudulent,” he added.

The Texas NAACP legal team is handling the investigation. Anyone who may have received a card is asked to contact the NAACP at (254) 338-1562.

