Pakistan’s prime minister says US ‘martyred’ bin Laden

ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistan’s prime minister says the United States “martyred” the al-Qaeda leader and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden.

The term reflects a subtle stab at Washington as it is mainly used for honorable figures slain in battle.

The premier delivered the stab in a rambling budget speech in parliament, attacking his predecessors’ foreign policies and saying that Pakistan’s partnership with the U.S. in the war on terror was a mistake.

He also said Washington used abusive language against Pakistan, blaming Islamabad for its failures in neighboring Afghanistan, and most of all refused to tell Islamabad of its operation against bin Laden in 2011 ahead of time.

