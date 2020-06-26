Advertisement

Swimmer caught on video grabbing shark at Delaware beach

A swimmer in Delaware was caught on camera prying a shark’s mouth open with his hands this weekend to free it from a fishing hook. (MGN/file)
A swimmer in Delaware was caught on camera prying a shark's mouth open with his hands this weekend to free it from a fishing hook.
By AP
Published: Jun. 25, 2020
LEWES, Del. - A swimmer in Delaware was caught on camera prying a shark’s mouth open with his hands this weekend to free it from a fishing hook.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Tuesday that the video shared on social media by Delaware native Rachael Foster.

It shows the man grabbing onto the shark at a beach along Cape Henlopen State Park.

Foster says the man went in the water to unhook the shark after another person caught it.

State law prohibits people from keeping sand tiger and sandbar sharks if caught.

People must release them immediately.

