Texas July 14, 2020 primary runoff election information

Texas Primary Runoff Election calendar

First Day of Early Voting: Monday June 29

Last Day of Early Voting: Friday July 10

Election Day: Tuesday July 14 (Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Texas General Election calendar

First Day of Early Voting: Monday Oct. 19

Last Day of Early Voting: Friday Oct. 30

Election Day: Tues Nov. 3 (Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Election information

League of Women Voters Nonpartisan Voters Guide

Vote 411 personalized voting information

Bell County election information

Bosque County election information

Coryell County election information

https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/elections

Falls County election information

Freestone County election information

Hamilton County election information

Hill County election information

Lampasas County election information

Leon County election information

Limestone County election information

McLennan County voter information

Milam County election information

Mills County election information

San Saba County election information

Election information from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office

VOTETEXAS.GOV

Who’s on the runoff ballot?

Federal races

U.S. Senate, Democratic

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Royce West

U.S. House Dist. 17, Republican

Pete Sessions

Renee Swan

U.S. House Dist. 17, Democratic

Richard Kennedy

David Anthony Jaramillo

U.S. House Dist. 31, Democratic

Christine Eady Mann

Donna Imam

Statewide races

Railroad Commissioner, Democratic

Roberto “Beto” Alonzo

Chrysta Castañeda

Regional races

State Rep. Dist. 59, Republican

Shelby Slawson

J.D. Sheffield I

State Board of Education Dist. 5, Republican

Robert Morrow

Lani Popp

County races

Bell County 426th State District Judge, Republican

Steve Duskie

Jeff Parker

Bosque County Sheriff, Republican

Clint Pullin

Trace Hendricks

Coryell County Commissioner Pct. 3, Republican

Ryan Basham

Justin Veazey

Freestone County Commissioner Pct. 3, Republican

Ronnie French

Lloyd Lynn Lane

Freestone County Constable Pct. 3, Republican

Richard Lee McGowan

Pamela Brackens Barnes I

McLennan County 19th State District Judge, Republican

Kristi DeCluitt

Thomas West

McLennan County Commissioner Pct. 1, Republican

Chrissy Brault

James A. “Jim” Smith

Milam County Commissioner Pct. 1, Republican

Richard “Opey” Watkins I

Henry “Hub” Hubnik

Mills County Commissioner Pct. 3, Republican

Dale Partin

Robert Hall I

