Advertisement

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas Democrats’ effort to expand voting by mail during pandemic

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington D.C.
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington D.C.(MGN Online)
By ALEXA URA
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. - (Texas Tribune) The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an initial bid by state Democrats to expand voting by mail to all Texas voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Samuel Alito — whose oversight of federal courts includes cases coming through Texas — on Friday issued the court’s denial of the Texas Democratic Party’s request to let a federal district judge’s order to expand mail-in voting take effect while the case is on appeal. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ruled in May that Texas must allow all voters fearful of becoming infected at polling places to vote by mail even if they wouldn’t ordinarily qualify for mail-in ballots under state election law. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Biery’s order while Texas appeals his ruling.

The decision means the state’s strict rules to qualify for ballots that can be filled out at home will remain in place for the July 14 primary runoff election, for which early voting starts Monday. Under current law, mail-in ballots are available only if voters are 65 or older, cite a disability or illness, will be out of the county during the election period or are confined in jail.

Still left pending is the Democrats separate request for the justices to take up their case before the November general election. The party’s case focuses primarily on the claim that the state’s age restrictions for voting by mail violate the 26th Amendment’s protections against voting restrictions that discriminate based on age.

The court's only comment on the decision came from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who said she agrees with the ruling but indicated the Democrats' case "raises weighty but seemingly novel questions regarding the Twenty-Sixth Amendment" and urged the appeals court to consider the case in a timely manner before the general election.

"But I hope that the Court of Appeals will consider the merits of the legal issues in this case well in advance of the November election," Sotomayor said.

In order for someone to vote by mail in the July 14 primary runoffs, counties must receive their application for a mail-in ballot by July 2. A favorable decision for Democrats by the Supreme Court by early October could still allow for a massive expansion in voting by mail during the November general election.

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Politics

Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AP
A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of military money to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico.

Politics

As COVID cases rise, White House seeks to scrap ‘Obamacare’

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AP
As coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Politics

Biden, Trump stage rare dueling events in pandemic era

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Both President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were swinging through key battleground states on Thursday.

Latest News

Politics

Watchdogs: Trump’s Independence Day gala in 2019 cost $13M

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By AP
Government watchdogs say President Trump’s Fourth of July gala in the nation’s capital last year cost taxpayers more than $13 million, twice as much as previous celebrations.

Politics

Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into presidential race

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By AP
The U.S. Postal Service’s famous motto that “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers” is being tested like never before, by challenges well beyond the weather.

Politics

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By AP
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

Politics

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking a jab at President Donald Trump as she unveils a plan to expand the Obama-era health law.

Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By AP
A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Politics

GOP wary as Trump pushes new round of stimulus checks

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump’s call for another election-season round of direct stimulus checks to most taxpayers is getting a lukewarm endorsement at best from his GOP allies on Capitol Hill.