Waco: Church creates memorial for Frankie Gonzales, boy found dead in dumpster

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Park Lake Drive Baptist Church in Waco has installed a memorial for Frankie Gonzales.

The two-year-old’s body was found in the church’s dumpster at the beginning of the month.

The memorial consists of two benches and a square stone which reads “In Memory Of Frankie Gonzalez And All Victims Of Violence.”

A sign at the front of the church property also reads, in English and in Spanish, “We share your pain for Frankie Gonzales.”

The boy’s mother, Laura Sanchez, also known as Laura Villalon, 35, of Waco, was arrested on June 2 and charged with injury to a child after the body of her 2-year-old son, whom she had earlier reported missing, was found. She’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Investigators learned that the boy’s father had signed a safety plan on April 22 with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, agreeing he would not leave the toddler and his two siblings unsupervised with Sanchez “due to risk of harm to the children,” police said.

The boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, is being held without bond on an immigration detainer. He was arrested on a warrant charging child abandonment or endangerment.

Police said Sanchez could be facing additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

