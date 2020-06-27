Advertisement

Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall

A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of military money to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico. (File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of military money to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that diverting $2.5 from military construction projects to build the wall illegally sidesteps Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds.

The ruling is the latest twist in a legal battle that has largely gone Mr. Trump’s way.

Last year, the Supreme Court allowed the $2.5 billion to be spent while the litigation continued, blunting the impact of the latest appeals court action. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

