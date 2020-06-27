Advertisement

Bonnaroo is called off for 2020

Bonnaroo’s postponement is now a cancellation. (CBS/file)
Bonnaroo’s postponement is now a cancellation. (CBS/file)(WVLT)
By AP
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) - Bonnaroo’s postponement is now a cancellation.

The festival in Manchester, Tenn., was supposed to be in mid-June, then was pushed to September because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now organizers say it will not be held this year out of an abundance of caution.

Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala were supposed to headline originally.

The next Bonnaroo is scheduled for June 17-20, 2021.

Organizers are also promising a “virtual Bonnaroo” the weekend of Sept. 24, with details to be announced later.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.

News

Man injured in late-night shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Killeen police are investigating after a shooting Friday night sent one person to the hospital.

News

Family tailgates for birth of newest baby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

News

Impact of Covid-19 on Central Texas businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Latest News

Crime

Latino community rallies behind mother of missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 8 hours ago
The disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has touched thousands around the nation, especially the Hispanic community rallying to support Guillen’s devastated mother.

News

Family, supporters rally for answers in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The family of Vanessa Guillen and dozens of supporters gathered in front of Fort Hood’s East Gate to continue their push for answers.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Our Town

Waco: Church creates memorial for Frankie Gonzales, boy found dead in dumpster

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Park Lake Drive Baptist Church in Waco has installed a memorial for Frankie Gonzales. The two-year-old’s body was found in the church’s dumpster at the beginning of the month.

News

Central Texas World War II veteran embarks on ‘No Regrets Tour’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A Central Texas World War 2 veteran who regrets not ever traveling the country when he was young to meet veterans who fought in the Civil War is making it up decades later by embarking on a tour to meet all 50 governors in the U.S.