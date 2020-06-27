Bonnaroo is called off for 2020

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) - Bonnaroo’s postponement is now a cancellation.

The festival in Manchester, Tenn., was supposed to be in mid-June, then was pushed to September because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now organizers say it will not be held this year out of an abundance of caution.

Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala were supposed to headline originally.

The next Bonnaroo is scheduled for June 17-20, 2021.

Organizers are also promising a “virtual Bonnaroo” the weekend of Sept. 24, with details to be announced later.

