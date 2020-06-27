Breezy, Warm, & Hazy Weekend

We’ll have another chance for some rain this weekend, both on Saturday and Sunday, but the rain chances are much lower and it looks like most (if not all) stay dry. Morning temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will begin in the low-to-mid 70s. Mostly cloudy morning skies give way to some afternoon sunshine too. With lower weekend rain chances, high temperatures are expected to be a bit higher in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values may climb as high as 102° with a 10% to 20% chance of rain.

After over a week of tracking Saharan Dust all the way across the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, it’s finally arrived in Central Texas. It will be a good weekend to stay indoors, if possible. Some of the fine dust particles in the air could irritate your eyes, nose, throat, and/or lungs.

Summer-like weather returns next week with partly cloudy skies each day and highs rebounding into the mid 90s. Mid 90s stay in the forecast for July 4th weekend but a few stray showers are possible next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday too.

