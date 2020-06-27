Advertisement

Central Texas woman stabbed after man enters her home through window

Temple Police reported that the stabbing happened Saturday at a residence near the 1600 block of South 5th Street. Photo courtesy: MGN
Temple Police reported that the stabbing happened Saturday at a residence near the 1600 block of South 5th Street. Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman was stabbed Saturday inside her home by a known male who entered her residence through the window, police say.

Temple Police reported that the stabbing happened at a residence near the 1600 block of South 5th Street. After the man entered the house he stabbed her and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Temple to be treated for her injuries. “She is currently in stable condition.”

Police say the case is currently under investigation.

