Family, supporters rally for answers in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -

The family of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen and dozens of supporters gathered in front of Fort Hood’s East Gate to continue their push for answers.

Guillen has been missing since April 22. Recently, a weekly protest has been held on the corner of Fort Hood Street and Rancier in Killeen.

Earlier this week, her family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, met with Fort Hood officials to get an update of the search. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia confirmed foul play is suspected in the 20-year-old soldier’s disappearance.

At Friday’s protest, there were supporters who traveled from across the state.

“As a parent you say, ‘Yes, OK my child is going to the military.’ You think of the bad things overseas while fighting for the country, but never in a million years something like that happening on base serving their country.”

Guillen’s sisters also emotional wanting her back home.

“We’re going to fight for my sister. I’m not going to stop until my sister is next to me. She entered that base alive and I want her alive,” said Lupe Guillen.

“We’re still being strong, hoping for the best outcome. We see the type of searches going on. It’s really hard...it became really hard for us,” added Mayra Guillen.

In a statement released Friday, Fort Hood says Guillen’s regiment, 3rd Cavalry, continues to “aggressively search day in and day out.” The statement adds they are leaving no rock unturned.

“As soon as we found out Pfc. Guillen was missing we started searching for her,” a specialist from the Regimental Engineer Squadron said in a statement. “Troopers within the regiment have walked, driven and searched the training areas day in and day out and we will continue to search for her until she is found.”

Searches have included buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes, and trails all over Fort Hood, officials said. An investigative team also continues to look into allegations that Guillen was a victim of sexual harassment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, her family, and friends. We will not stop until we find Vanessa Guillen,” Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd CR commander, said in a statement.

Tim Miller and Texas EquuSearch will return to the Killeen-Fort Hood area on Saturday to continue their search efforts.

A reward of up to $50,000 remain for information.

