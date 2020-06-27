Advertisement

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tailgates are typically for a ‘big game’, but how about having one for a ‘big birth'!

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, a local family that wasn’t allowed into the hospital for the birth of the next grandchild decided to tailgate outside Providence Hospital in Waco overnight.

The baby’s grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins put up a tent in the parking lot to celebrate and await her arrival.

Haisley Ann Austin Howe was born around 1 p.m. Friday to proud parents Drake and Erin Howe.

She arrived healthy at 6lb 13oz. and 20 inches tall.

