Gunmen wound Mexico City police chief; 3 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Heavily armed gunmen have attacked and wounded Mexico City’s police chief in a brazen operation that left three people dead.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says the police chief, Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, is being treated in a hospital, but is out of danger.

The chief himself sent a tweet blaming the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a violent gang that has extended its operations across the country.

Two of those killed Friday were part of García’s security detail.

The third was a woman who just happened to be driving by.

City officials say 12 people have been arrested.

