H-E-B sets new temporary purchase limits on paper products

H-E-B announces new purchase limits on paper products including toilet paper (photo- H-E-B )(photo- H-E-B)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B announced measures to help protect the supply chain in Texas by “implementing temporary purchase limits” starting Saturday - June 27, on certain items “per shopping trip/transaction. The following items apply to all H-E-B stores.

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

  • Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores) 

  • Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
  • Bath tissue singles – limit 2
  • Paper towels – limit 2
  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 10 items
  • Hand soap – 4 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

The above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits. 

