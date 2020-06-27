H-E-B sets new temporary purchase limits on paper products
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B announced measures to help protect the supply chain in Texas by “implementing temporary purchase limits” starting Saturday - June 27, on certain items “per shopping trip/transaction. The following items apply to all H-E-B stores.
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
- Bath tissue singles – limit 2
- Paper towels – limit 2
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
The above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits.
