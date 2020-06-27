Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Lance Lynn has been named the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers. Manager Chris Woodward has finally revealed his choice that he actually made more than three months ago, before MLB spring training was abruptly shut down March 12 because of the coronavirus. The hard-throwing Lynn got the season-opening nod over All-Star left-hander Mike Minor and newly acquired two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. MLB's pandemic-delayed and shortened season is set to begin July 23 or 24. The Rangers don't know who or where they play since the 60-game schedule hasn't been released.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league was preparing to enter its eighth season when it was shut down on March 12 and now the teams have descended on Utah for the month-long World Cup-style tournament. Eight of the league’s teams are sequestered in facilities used by the the Utah Royals and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Players will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and games will be played without fans.