Latino community rallies behind mother of missing Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has touched thousands around the nation, especially the Hispanic community rallying to support Guillen’s devastated mother.

Emotions ran high at the busy intersection of Fort Hood Drive and Rancier Friday afternoon as the community continued to protest outside Fort Hood, demanding answers regarding Guillen’s disappearance.

“Your fight is my fight,” chanted protesters, reminding a distraught mother they intend to be by her side during the search for her daughter and for answers.

Gloria Guillen, Vanessa’s mother, said she last spoke with her daughter on April 19. Gloria says they spoke about her future.

“She was happy. She was about to get married to her boyfriend. He had just asked for her hand in marriage. They had everything planned. She was set to finish her contract next June and next November they were going to get married,” Gloria said.

Now, all Gloria wants is her getting her daughter back alive.

“I want them to return her alive, that’s my biggest wish, that my six kids are with me around the dining table like always, talking, eating and being together,” Gloria said.

