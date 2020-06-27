Man injured in late-night shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are investigating after a shooting Friday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, officers were called around 10:19 p.m. to the 1300 block of Metropolitan in reference to a shooting victim.

Police say the victim was near a home “when he heard gunshots and realized he was wounded.”

“Officers secured the area while EMS began treating the victim,” police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

