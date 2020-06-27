Advertisement

Saharan Dust Lingers Through Sunday with Decent Rain Chances To Follow

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Elliot Wilson:

For those of you that missed the sunrise this morning you didn’t miss anything. We had too many clouds in the area to see the Dust effect on the sunrise. It’ll be a different story this evening though as we’ve got enough of a clearing to allow for the Dust to have its effect on the sunset. Temperatures will be in the low 90′s until after sunset, where we dip to the low 80′s. Keep in mind if you’re going to be out this evening that air quality will be fairly poor, so be mindful of this if you have sensitive lungs. Breathing through your nose and wearing a mask can help. The Dust will taper off on Sunday and gradually move to the Midwest where it’ll eventually die off.

Other than that, not much going on the rest of the weekend minus a spotty rain chance throughout the day on Sunday with a few scattered showers moving across our norther counties heading into dawn on Monday. Spotty rain chances will be seen Monday afternoon as well. Our best rain chances arrive after that on Tuesday as the dryline will be pretty close to our area, allowing for a few scattered storms to move in our direction. However, the chances aren’t that great at 30%. From there we’ll see highs warming back up as we head towards Fourth of July Weekend. We may even make a run at the triple-digits on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Saharan Dust Exiting Today with A Few Rain Chances To Start The Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Saharan Dust Exiting Today with A Few Rain Chances To Start The Week

Forecast

Breezy, Warm, & Hazy Weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Saturday FastCast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Breezy Overnight with Minor Rain Chances & Dusty/Hazy Weekend

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT

KWTX | Weather

Saharan Dust Cloud Symptoms Could Mimic COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
A cloud of Saharan dust that’s blowing into Central Texas May start affecting your breathing. The cloud making its way across the Atlantic isn’t a new phenomena, though.

Forecast

Sean's Friday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT
Scattered Rain Possible This Afternoon Again!

KWTX | Weather

Wildfire burns near Mount Rushmore week before Trump visit

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By AP
Thanks to dry conditions, a wildfire is burning near Mount Rushmore ahead of a visit by the president.

KWTX | Weather

Arizona starts talks on addressing dwindling Colorado River

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By AP
Arizona is getting a jump start on what will be a years-long process to address a dwindling but key water source in the U.S. West.

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT