Saharan Dust Lingers Through Sunday with Decent Rain Chances To Follow

From Elliot Wilson:

For those of you that missed the sunrise this morning you didn’t miss anything. We had too many clouds in the area to see the Dust effect on the sunrise. It’ll be a different story this evening though as we’ve got enough of a clearing to allow for the Dust to have its effect on the sunset. Temperatures will be in the low 90′s until after sunset, where we dip to the low 80′s. Keep in mind if you’re going to be out this evening that air quality will be fairly poor, so be mindful of this if you have sensitive lungs. Breathing through your nose and wearing a mask can help. The Dust will taper off on Sunday and gradually move to the Midwest where it’ll eventually die off.

Other than that, not much going on the rest of the weekend minus a spotty rain chance throughout the day on Sunday with a few scattered showers moving across our norther counties heading into dawn on Monday. Spotty rain chances will be seen Monday afternoon as well. Our best rain chances arrive after that on Tuesday as the dryline will be pretty close to our area, allowing for a few scattered storms to move in our direction. However, the chances aren’t that great at 30%. From there we’ll see highs warming back up as we head towards Fourth of July Weekend. We may even make a run at the triple-digits on Friday.

