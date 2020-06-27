Stocks sink as virus cases jump, forcing states to backtrack

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed sharply lower on Friday as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit an all-time high, stoking worries that the reopening of businesses investors have been banking on to revive the economy will be derailed.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday.

Texas and Florida reversed course and clamped down on bars again in the nation’s biggest retreat yet.

The two states joined the small but growing list of those that are either backtracking or putting any further reopenings of their economies on hold because of a resurgence of the virus, mostly in the South and West.

