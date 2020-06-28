Belton ISD Planning For Three Scenarios For Fall

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD announced they will be sending out a survey to teachers and parents.

In a Facebook post, school Superintendent Mike Smith said that without guidance from the TEA on what measures will need to be in place to keep kids safe, they’re going to go ahead and fully plan for three separate outcomes.

Dr. Smith said first, district officials will get lesson plans together as if it were a normal school year, free from the threat of COVID-19. Next, he said they’ll fully develop plans for a hybrid model, which will be part time digital learning, and a third, fully online option. Dr. Smith said the planning stages are the most important for community involvement when it comes to something like this.

“We know we need to hear your voice,”said Dr. Smith. “And we know we’ll be better as a community by engaging your voice in the planning efforts.”

Even though the district is busy planning for the unknown, Smith said the only thing people should be concerned with right now is following the mask ordinance, and getting our COVID numbers down.

“if we focus on that now,” Smith said, “and we know that we have a better chance of seeing our kids face to face on august 19th.”

According to Dr. Smith, parents and teachers should expect a questionnaire in their inboxes sometime in the coming week or so.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.