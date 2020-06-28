Brazos County Confirms 102 new COVID-19 Cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,019 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 29 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

29 people are currently hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

774 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,822 . There have been 18,896 tests performed.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 174

77802: 147

77803: 514

77805: 6

77806: 3

77807: 120

77808: 77

77840: 318

77841: 2

77843: 1

77845: 398

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 30 61 Brazos 1,019 1,822 Burleson 49 70 Grimes 44 341 Houston 23 174 Lee 36 54 Leon 6 20 Madison 2 28 Milam 25 78 Montgomery 778 1,952 Robertson 27 34 San Jacinto 9 31 Trinity 8 32 Walker 243 2,047 Waller 53 133 Washington 62 251

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 494 staffed hospital beds with 147 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 13 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 47 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 30 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 61 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 70 total cases, and 19 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 48 total cases in the county and 39 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 27 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 87 active cases and 307 total cases. There have been 220 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 174 total cases of COVID-19. 70 cases are from the Houston County residents. 104 have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently, 104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 54 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 28 cases.

Montgomery County has 778 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,952 total cases and 1,138 recovered cases. There are currently 19 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 27 active COVID-19 cases, with 34 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 14

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

Walker County has 2,047 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 243 cases are active in the community and 172 are recovered community cases. 1,804 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There are 133 total cases and 83 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 62 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 251 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 62,757 active cases and 78,248 recoveries. There have been 143,371 total cases reported and 1,959,617 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,366 Texans have died from COVID-19.

244 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 28,255 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 27 at 2:50 p.m.