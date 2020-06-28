Bryan police say they found man having sex with 16-year-old at local park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man early Sunday morning after they say he was found having sex with a 16-year-old inside a pickup truck at a local park. The legal age of consent in Texas is 17.

Miguel Cardosa, 25, of Hearne, was found with the girl around 1:35 a.m. at Bonham Park on Russell Drive in Bryan. He told the officer he met the teen on Facebook approximately one year ago and have been dating since they met.

Cardosa was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on one charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond is set at $100,000.

Editor’s note: Other details about this case are being withheld to protect the identity of the teenager.

