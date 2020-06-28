Update: Bryan woman killed in Highway 6 crash; 9 others injured

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 killed one woman and injured nine others just before noon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened on Highway 6 near the weigh station between Bryan and Hearne.

A DPS spokesman says the driver of a 2005 four-door passenger Toyota SXC had slowed on the southbound inside lane and was attempting to make a U-turn when the car was struck from behind by a 2007 Honda Pilot. The collision pushed the Toyota into the northbound lanes and into the path of a 2019 Dodge pickup truck.

Troopers believe the driver of the car was attempting to make the U-turn in order to help family members who were broken down on the side of the highway in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the car has been identified as Maria Roque-Manueles, 32 of Bryan. She passed away after arriving at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan. Nine others were also taken to the hospital. All but one were treated and released for their injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

