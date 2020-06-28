Advertisement

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Recalls Chicken Breast Nugget Products

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2008 file photo, a statue of Pilgrim's Pride founder Bo Pilgrim is displayed outside the distribution center near Pittsburg, Texas. A court approved chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp. plan for reorganization on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2009, and the company said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy court protection this month.(AP Photo/LM Otero, file)
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2008 file photo, a statue of Pilgrim's Pride founder Bo Pilgrim is displayed outside the distribution center near Pittsburg, Texas. A court approved chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp. plan for reorganization on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2009, and the company said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy court protection this month.(AP Photo/LM Otero, file)(LM Otero | AP)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWTX) - Pilgrim’s Pride is recalling approximately 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products “that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The USDA reported that the frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast nugget items were produced on May 6, 2020. The following products are subject to recall.”

Specific information provided in the recall describes the following products to watch for, “4-lb. plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS,” with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package. Product cases contain lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” printed on individual retail packages as well as product cases. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.”                       

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting rubber pieces in the chicken breast nuggets product says the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products and advises that, “anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”  

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

If you have concerns about the recall, consumers can contact Ed Tyrrell, Consumer Relations Manager for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, at (800) 321-1470. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Nikki Richardson, Director of Communications for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, at (970) 506-8028.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

BELTON: Protesters call for the removal of confederate statue

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A group of Central Texans gathered in downtown Belton Sunday evening to protest police brutality and call for the removal of a confederate statue outside the Bell County courthouse.

News

Update: Bryan woman killed in Highway 6 crash; 9 others injured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
Nearly a dozen people were involved in the three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Robertson County.

News

Belton ISD Planning For Three Scenarios For Fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Belton ISD announced they will be sending out a survey to teachers and parents.In a Facebook post, school Superintendent Mike Smith said that without guidance from the TEA on what measures will need to be in place to keep kids safe, they’re going to go ahead and fully plan for three separate outcomes.

News

Vigil held to remember soldier Gregory Morales

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
Friends of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales held a vigil Saturday night in his memory.

Latest News

News

‘Unidentified remains’ found near area where soldier’s remains were discovered

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Killeen police are investigating after unidentified remains were found Saturday afternoon in a field.

News

H-E-B sets new temporary purchase limits on paper products

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
H-E-B announced measures to help protect the supply chain in Texas by “implementing temporary purchase limits” starting Saturday - June 27, on certain items “per shopping trip/transaction. The following items apply to all H-E-B stores.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Central Texas woman stabbed after man enters her home through window

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
A Temple women was stabbed Saturday inside her home by a known male who entered her residence through the window, police say.

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.