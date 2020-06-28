Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Recalls Chicken Breast Nugget Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWTX) - Pilgrim’s Pride is recalling approximately 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products “that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The USDA reported that the frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast nugget items were produced on May 6, 2020. The following products are subject to recall.”

Specific information provided in the recall describes the following products to watch for, “4-lb. plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS,” with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package. Product cases contain lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” printed on individual retail packages as well as product cases. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.”

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting rubber pieces in the chicken breast nuggets product says the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products and advises that, “anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

If you have concerns about the recall, consumers can contact Ed Tyrrell, Consumer Relations Manager for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, at (800) 321-1470. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Nikki Richardson, Director of Communications for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, at (970) 506-8028.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.