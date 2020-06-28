‘Unidentified remains’ found near area where soldier’s remains were discovered

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are investigating after “unidentified remains” were found Saturday afternoon in a field.

The remains were discovered in the 3400 block of Florence Road around 1:33 p.m.

According to police, witnesses told officers they had located “some kind of unidentified remains.”

The area is walking distance from a location in the 3200 block of Florence Road where skeletal remains of Gregory Wedel-Morales were found on June 19. It is unclear if Saturday’s discovery is connected.

“The remains will be sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine if they are human or animal,” police said in a statement.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.