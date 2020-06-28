Saharan Dust Exits Today with A Few Rain Chances Coming

From Elliot Wilson:

We’ll have spotty rain chances throughout the day with the Saharan Dust exiting our area too. Highs will be around 90° this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will move across our norther counties heading into dawn on Monday. Spotty rain chances will be seen Monday afternoon as well. Our best rain chances arrive after that on Tuesday as the dryline will be pretty close to our area, allowing for a few scattered storms to move in our direction. However, the chances aren’t that great at 30%. From there we’ll see highs warming back up into the mid to upper 90′s as we head towards Fourth of July Weekend. We may even make a run at the triple-digits on Friday.

