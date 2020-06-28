Advertisement

Some Rain Chances Coming Followed By Hot Temperatures!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
From Elliot Wilson:

We’ll have spotty rain this evening, but otherwise it’ll be warm and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80′s until after sunset. From there we dip to the upper 70′s Monday morning, with spotty rain at dawn too. We’ll be dry in the afternoon with some sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90′s, before scattered rain moves into our western counties out near Highway 281. That’ll die off during the overnight, with drier conditions for most of Tuesday. However, Tuesday night we’ll have another batch of rain move in from the west and that’ll last through early Wednesday morning.

The rain dies down Wednesday afternoon, after which temperatures will heat up quite a bit heading towards Fourth of July Weekend. We’ll hit the upper 90′s by Thursday, after which triple-digits will be possible on Friday. We’ll still be in the mid to upper 90′s during the Holiday Weekend too.

