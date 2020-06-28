Vigil held to remember soldier Gregory Morales

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Friends of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales held a vigil Saturday night in his memory.

The skeletal remains of Morales were found on June 19 during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen. Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Morales had been missing since August 2019.

“He was the good side of all of us our sweet guy the little country boy,” said Deanna Williams, a friend of Morales.

The group released balloons into the air, prayed and shared memories.

“I really just want to ask anybody who has any info...they know what happened to him, if they saw something, they heard something,” said friend Victoria Evert-Dohey. “We know he didn’t bury himself.”

T-shirts were also made with his photo and name.

Earlier Saturday, friends returned to the field on Florence Road to a makeshift memorial to pay their final respects.

