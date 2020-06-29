Advertisement

15 years later: Looking back at Baylor’s College World Series run

Baylor defeats Tulane.
Baylor defeats Tulane.(Baylor University)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fifteen years ago, the Baylor baseball team made it to the college world series. They completed a comeback win that people still talk about as one of the greatest in college baseball history.

In 2005, Baylor fell to Texas in n the first round and then beat Oregon State. The Bears would have to beat Tulane to advance.

“They were such a powerful team. Tulane was number one in the country,” explained Steve ‘Hoot” Johnigan, who was an assistant at Baylor at the time.

The bears found themselves down 7 in n the seventh inning.

“The Tulane game was a wild one. That was one of the ESPN classic type games,” said Seth Fortenberry, who was a junior on the team in 2005.

Baylor rallied back scoring three runs in the seventh, two in the eighth and three more in the ninth to pull off an incredible 8-7 win.

Baylor’s run would end in a 4-3 loss to Texas, but that win over Tulane stands out to this day.

“It was a special thing to be a part of,” added Seth Fortenberry.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA upholds UMHB penalty; school must vacate football wins, records

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The NCAA Friday upheld its decision that the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor must vacate its wins and records in which ineligible student athletes participated during the 2016 and 2017 football seasons including the team’s 2016 national championship.

Health

Student athletes test positive for COVID-19 in at least 4 area districts

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Christy Soto
Student athletes in at least four Central Texas school districts have tested positive for the new coronavirus, forcing the suspension of summer activities.

Sports

Baylor WBB Adds Stanford’s Carrington as Graduate Transfer

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
For the third season in a row, the Baylor women’s basketball team will add a graduate transfer with former Stanford guard DiJonai Carrington signing to play her final year of eligibility with the Lady Bears.

Sports

Central Texas baseball standout signs with reigning World Series champion

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
Former Riesel and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball standout Landon Dieterich has signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Nationals.

Latest News

Sports

Coaching runs in the family

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Alvin Brooks was the first Black head coach at the University of Houston in any sport, and his son, Alvin Brooks III is currently on the coaching staff at Baylor.

Sports

Majority of Baylor’s football team returns to campus, tested for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
5% of Baylor's football team is back on campus. So far three student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, but more COVID-19 test results will be available on Monday.

Health

Local Little League coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas Little League coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Three Baylor athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Three Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

Health

Texas Tech athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Some Texas Tech athletes including students competing in football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Sports

Baylor football players return to campus

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Football student-athletes returned to campus on Monday. They will eventually participate in voluntary workouts, but first, they will be tested for COVID-19.