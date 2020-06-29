15 years later: Looking back at Baylor’s College World Series run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fifteen years ago, the Baylor baseball team made it to the college world series. They completed a comeback win that people still talk about as one of the greatest in college baseball history.

In 2005, Baylor fell to Texas in n the first round and then beat Oregon State. The Bears would have to beat Tulane to advance.

“They were such a powerful team. Tulane was number one in the country,” explained Steve ‘Hoot” Johnigan, who was an assistant at Baylor at the time.

The bears found themselves down 7 in n the seventh inning.

“The Tulane game was a wild one. That was one of the ESPN classic type games,” said Seth Fortenberry, who was a junior on the team in 2005.

Baylor rallied back scoring three runs in the seventh, two in the eighth and three more in the ninth to pull off an incredible 8-7 win.

Baylor’s run would end in a 4-3 loss to Texas, but that win over Tulane stands out to this day.

“It was a special thing to be a part of,” added Seth Fortenberry.

