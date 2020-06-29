Advertisement

Afghan official: Bomb, mortars kill 23 civilians in Helmand

A statement from a provincial governor's office in southern Afghanistan says that at least 23 people, including children, have been killed in a car bomb and mortar attack at a busy market in southern Helmand province. (MGN)
A statement from a provincial governor's office in southern Afghanistan says that at least 23 people, including children, have been killed in a car bomb and mortar attack at a busy market in southern Helmand province. (MGN)(KKTV)
By AP
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - A statement from a provincial governor's office in southern Afghanistan says that at least 23 people, including children, have been killed in a car bomb and mortar attack at a busy market in southern Helmand province.

Both the Taliban and the Afghan military are blaming each other for the attack.

The Taliban claim the military fired mortars into the market while the military says a car bomb and mortar shells fired by the insurgents targeted the civilians.

The army says there was no military activity in the area on Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

