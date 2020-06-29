Advertisement

Bell commissioners strip face mask requirement from county judge’s order

Bell County Commissioners voted Monday to amend a directive that ordered businesses in the county to require employees and customers to wear face masks, choosing instead to “strongly encourage” businesses to follow the guidance. (File)
Bell County Commissioners voted Monday to amend a directive that ordered businesses in the county to require employees and customers to wear face masks, choosing instead to “strongly encourage” businesses to follow the guidance. (File)(WHSV)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Commissioners voted Monday to amend a directive Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued last Wednesday that ordered all businesses to require the use of face coverings by employees, customers, contractors and vendors on premises where physical distancing isn’t possible, choosing instead to “strongly encourage” businesses to follow the guidance.

The order requiring face masks, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, had provided for a fine of as much as $1,000 for businesses that failed to require the masks.

Blackburn said on Wednesday he didn’t issue the directive lightly, but said it was necessary to stem a significant increase in positive tests for the virus.

The Bell County Health District was reporting 1,022 confirmed cases of the virus Monday.

At least 377 patients have recovered and 12 have died.

At the time the order was issued, 79% of the 1,027 staffed hospital beds in the state Trauma Service region that includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties were occupied and only 13 intensive care beds were available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McLennan commissioners defer action on face mask order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
McLennan County commissioners Monday deferred action on a countywide face mask order.

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.

Health

Three die from drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By AP
Three people have died, three others are in critical condition and one person is permanently blind after apparently drinking hand sanitizer that contained methanol.

Latest News

Health

300 teens exposed to COVID-19 at big party in Central Texas suburb

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
About 300 teenagers were exposed to COVID-19 at a big party in a Central Texas suburb.

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: 30 deaths, 2,500 cases and climbing

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
The post-Memorial Day surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Central Texas where more than 160 new cases and an additional death were reported Friday as the state’s governor ordered bars to close and restaurants to scale back occupancy.

Health

City in Texas says it will not enforce Abbott’s executive order to close bars

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Harrison Roberts
The City of Abilene on Friday announced it “will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order” to shut down bars and limit outdoor gatherings.

Health

Texas Gov. shuts down bars, tubing outfitters, scales back restaurant dining

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday morning shutting down bars, scaling back restaurant dining, and closing rafting and tubing outfitters on popular rivers, as COVID-19 cases soar in the state.

Health

Waco ISD talks distance learning options, shortfalls

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By Robyn Geske
Waco School Board members say they aren’t sure what the fall semester will look like, but they're looking at options.

Health

Midway ISD releases tentative plans for upcoming school year

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
One of the largest school district in Central Texas has released tentative plans for the upcoming, unprecedented school year amid COVID-19.