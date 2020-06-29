Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until January

NEW YORK (AP) - The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again, until at least early January.

Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows including 16 that were still scheduled to open and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule.

Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7 and then again to Sept. 6.

Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

