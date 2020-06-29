COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Central Texas

(KWTX) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose to more than 153,000 Monday, an increase of 15,000 since Friday, and a total of 2,866 cases have been confirmed in Central Texas, an increase of almost 500 since Friday, according to figures released Monday afternoon.

Three more Central Texas residents have died of the virus, one in Bell County and two in McLennan County.

The virus has now claimed a total of 33 lives in the region including 13 in Bell County, two in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, one in Hill County, one in Limestone County, eight in McLennan County, one in Milam County, and six in Navarro County.

The statewide death toll rose to 2,403 Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 69,273 active cases and 81,335 recoveries.

About 2 million tests have now been administered and the virus is now present in 244 of the state’s 254 counties.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars in the state to close and dialed back the allowable occupancy in restaurants from 75% to 50% effective Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, but health officials are concerned that the upcoming Fourth of July weekend could only make things worse.

Texas has one of the highest positivity rates in the country and concerns are again rising about hospital capacity in the state’s larger cities.

A group of Texas bar owners is suing, arguing Abbott’s order violates the state constitution.

BELL COUNTY

The state reported 1,128 cases Monday in Bell County, an increase of 51.

The state count includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post.

The county’s total, which doesn’t include Fort Hood personnel, rose to 1,081.

Bell County reported a 13th death from the virus Monday, but further details weren’t immediately available.

Twelve others diagnosed with the virus in Bell County have died including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; and a man in his 90s who died on June 25.

Bell County commissioners voted Monday morning to amend a directive issued last week by Bell County Judge David Blackburn that ordered businesses to require customers and employees to wear face masks, replacing the word require with “strongly encourage.”

MCLENNAN COUNTY

McLennan County reported 51 new cases Monday, increasing the county’s total to 795.

The county also reported two more deaths, a 53-year-old Hispanic man who died Sunday at a local hospital and an 89-year-old Caucasian man who died Monday morning at a local hospital.

The virus is taking a disproportionate toll on Hispanic residents, health officials have said.

COVID-19 has now claimed eight lives in the county, which reported 120 new cases over the weekend.

Twenty eight COVID-19 patients, 19 of them from McLennan County, were hospitalized Monday, three of them on ventilators.

A total of 592 cases are active, 195 patients have recovered and health officials are monitoring 617.

Among the most recent cases are four residents from 11 to 19, 16 in their 20s, 14 in their 30s, five in their 40s, six in their 50s and six who are 60 or older.

Six other residents diagnosed with the virus have died including a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8, and a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital,

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

An order that directs Waco businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks and Waco residents to wear face coverings in public places where physical distancing isn’t possible went into effect Friday and remains in effect at least until July 7.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 115 cases Monday, 41 of which were active.

Seventy two patients have recovered.

The state’s count, which includes inmates of Texas Department of Criminal Justice units in the county, stood at 330 Monday.

Among the county’s most recent cases are one involving a Copperas boy whose age ranges from 10 to 19; a Copperas Cove woman in her 20s and two Copperas Cove men in their 20s.

All four are self-isolating.

Several prison units in Gatesville remain locked down because of the virus, which has claimed the lives of a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2 and a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5.

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller issued an extended order Tuesday that calls on residents to comply with state and federal guidance including the use of face masks and authorizing every business, service provider, and organization operating in Coryell County” to retain the right to refuse service to any customer or patron who they feel is not in compliance with the minimum standard health protocols recommended by the DSHS or CDC.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Forty seven cases have been confirmed in Limestone County, which has recorded one death.

A Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Eighteen patients in Limestone County have recovered.

NAVARRO COUNTY

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Navarro County rose to 230 Monday, up 45 from Friday.

The county reported 99 active cases Monday and 125 recoveries.

The virus has claimed six lives in the county.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Monday, Bosque County was reporting 13 cases including four who have recovered; Falls County had 28 cases with nine recoveries; Freestone County reported 28 cases with nine recoveries; Hamilton County reported 20 with one death and eight recoveries; Hill County reported 66, with one death and 17 recoveries; Lampasas County had 20 cases with seven recoveries; Leon County reported 27 cases with six recoveries; Milam County reported 83 with one death and 53 recoveries; Mills County had one case and the patient has recovered; Robertson County had 46 cases with 10 recoveries; and San Saba County had four cases with one recovery.

Walk-up testing will be available in Robertson County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hearne High School at 1201 West Brown St. in Hearne and at the Pidgeon Center at 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin.

Residents don’t need to have symptoms to be tested, but must provide a current driver’s license or photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.