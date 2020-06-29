Advertisement

Game wardens catch local fishermen with meth, marijuana

Two Central Texas game wardens on routine patrol caught several fishermen with more than just fish. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office photo)
Two Central Texas game wardens on routine patrol caught several fishermen with more than just fish. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Jun. 29, 2020
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Two Central Texas game wardens on routine patrol below the Lake Mexia spillway caught several fishermen with more than just fish.

The game wardens “observed drug paraphernalia near the fishing gear and discovered the subjects to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana,” the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The fishermen were taken to the Limestone County Jail with assistance from a Limestone County deputy and a Department of Public Safety trooper, authorities said.

Further details weren’t released.

