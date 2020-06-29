Advertisement

Gilead’s $2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries.
By AP
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for Remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance.

It will sell for far less in poorer countries where generic drug makers are being allowed to make it. Critics swiftly attacked the price because taxpayers have funded much of the drug’s development, and because Remdesivir has not been shown to improve survival.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

