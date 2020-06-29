Heat & Humidity The Big Story This Week

From Sean Bellafiore:

The near and below normal temperatures from last week are a thing of the past! Since rain chances stay very very low Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will begin to warm up. Today’s forecast has morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine with may be a stray shower or thunderstorm after 6 PM west of Highway 281. Highs this afternoon warm into the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values climbing as high as 102°. Another low chance of rain is in the forecast tomorrow after 6 PM too, again mainly west of Highway 281, but most should stay dry. Temperatures Tuesday should be warmer in the mid 90s for everyone with again heat index values as high as 103°.

A ridge of high pressure builds across the South Central Plains starting Tuesday and should remain in place through Friday. As high pressure returns, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s and potentially even into the triple digits through the 4th of July. Heat index values through Saturday should also climb as high as 105°. With high pressure pulling away starting Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 90s Sunday and should fall into the low-to-mid 90s next week. High pressure leaving Central Texas will also open the door for maybe a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Monday through Wednesday of next week.

