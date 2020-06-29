Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There would have been a World Series rematch July 4 in the national's capital if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball this week would have reached the halfway point of its usual 162-game schedule. Among the games wiped out was a three-game holiday weekend series in Washington with the defending World Series champion Nationals hosting the Houston Astros. Teams will resume spring training this week before a shortened 60-game schedule starts in late July. Wimbledon would have also been getting started this week, and the three-week Tour de France cycling race would have been in the early stages.

UNDATED (AP) — Lance Lynn has been named the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers. Manager Chris Woodward has finally revealed his choice that he actually made more than three months ago, before MLB spring training was abruptly shut down March 12 because of the coronavirus. The hard-throwing Lynn got the season-opening nod over All-Star left-hander Mike Minor and newly acquired two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. MLB's pandemic-delayed and shortened season is set to begin July 23 or 24. The Rangers don't know who or where they play since the 60-game schedule hasn't been released.