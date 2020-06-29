Large lab stops supplying local clinics with COVID-19 tests

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local clinics say a laboratory that has been providing COVID-19 tests has temporarily suspended all new coronavirus tests at their facilities.

Doctors from Premier ER clinics and the Waco Family Health Center say they are going to have to change the way they test for COVID-19 after Clinical Pathology Laboratories informed them that it’s suspending all COVID-19 tests at their sites.

CPL says this suspension excludes hospitalized patients, healthcare workers and pre-op surgical testing.

"It will be a hit for testing in Texas," said Dr. Ben Wilson with the Waco Family Health Center.

"CPL is a fairly large supplier of COVID testing across the area," he said.

Wilson says after the clinic received the news that CPL was suspending testing on Friday, they began testing patients with an antigen test that can be done in a lab locally.

The Waco Family Health Center says it hasn’t seen any setbacks.

"So far we have not had any kind of hiccups in transitioning and offering COVID testing yet," Wilson said.

Other clinics like Premier ER say they have halted all COVID-19 testing at their sites because of CPL's suspension.

Wilson says this places an emphasis on how valuable tests are.

“We do have a shortage of testing and I would hope we aren’t testing anyone just because they ask for one,” says Wilson.

“It’s not like anybody can walk up and ask for a test, and get a test,” he says.

One way he says people can help with the testing situation, focus on slowing the spread of the virus.

“If we are worried about testing supply then the best thing we could do is socially distance, masks, and use hand cleaner,” Wilson said.

