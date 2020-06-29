Man dead after an altercation, police investigate as murder

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man at a home around midnight on Saturday upon investigation they concluded it was a scene of a murder.

Police say due to the condition of the victims Bosque County Sheriff’s, Chief Hendricks, Investigator Megason and Texas Rangers were called to the scene to investigate.

Upon investigation police say, evidence showed that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with someone he knew which led to his death.

Officers arrested Andrew Conor Pritchett, 28 and charged him with murder.

The victim was rushed to the Goodall Witcher Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to identify the identity of the victim.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.

