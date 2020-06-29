Advertisement

McLennan commissioners defer action on face mask order

McLennan County commissioners Monday deferred action on a countywide face mask order. (AP Photo / Frank Augstein/file)
McLennan County commissioners Monday deferred action on a countywide face mask order. (AP Photo / Frank Augstein/file)(KALB)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County commissioners Monday deferred action on a countywide face mask order until Tuesday.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a directive on June 20 in response to a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 that ordered Waco businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks and on June 23 the Waco City Council voted to extend the order until at least until July 7.

The order also requires residents to wear facial coverings in public places where physical distancing isn’t possible, but does not include an enforcement penalty or penalties for individuals who don’t comply.

Businesses that don’t follow the order, however, can be fined as much as $1,000.

The cities of Hewitt and Woodway have issued similar orders and on

At least 744 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the county and 543 of them are active.

Seventeen patients were hospitalized Sunday, five of them on ventilators.

Six people have died.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Bell commissioners strip face mask requirement from county judge’s order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Bell County Commissioners voted Monday to amend a directive that ordered businesses in the county to require employees and customers to wear face masks, choosing instead to “strongly encourage” businesses to follow the guidance.

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.

Health

Three die from drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By AP
Three people have died, three others are in critical condition and one person is permanently blind after apparently drinking hand sanitizer that contained methanol.

Latest News

Health

300 teens exposed to COVID-19 at big party in Central Texas suburb

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
About 300 teenagers were exposed to COVID-19 at a big party in a Central Texas suburb.

Health

COVID-19 in Central Texas: 30 deaths, 2,500 cases and climbing

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
The post-Memorial Day surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Central Texas where more than 160 new cases and an additional death were reported Friday as the state’s governor ordered bars to close and restaurants to scale back occupancy.

Health

City in Texas says it will not enforce Abbott’s executive order to close bars

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Harrison Roberts
The City of Abilene on Friday announced it “will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order” to shut down bars and limit outdoor gatherings.

Health

Texas Gov. shuts down bars, tubing outfitters, scales back restaurant dining

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday morning shutting down bars, scaling back restaurant dining, and closing rafting and tubing outfitters on popular rivers, as COVID-19 cases soar in the state.

Health

Waco ISD talks distance learning options, shortfalls

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By Robyn Geske
Waco School Board members say they aren’t sure what the fall semester will look like, but they're looking at options.

Health

Midway ISD releases tentative plans for upcoming school year

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
One of the largest school district in Central Texas has released tentative plans for the upcoming, unprecedented school year amid COVID-19.