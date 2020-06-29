McLennan commissioners defer action on face mask order

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County commissioners Monday deferred action on a countywide face mask order until Tuesday.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a directive on June 20 in response to a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 that ordered Waco businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks and on June 23 the Waco City Council voted to extend the order until at least until July 7.

The order also requires residents to wear facial coverings in public places where physical distancing isn’t possible, but does not include an enforcement penalty or penalties for individuals who don’t comply.

Businesses that don’t follow the order, however, can be fined as much as $1,000.

The cities of Hewitt and Woodway have issued similar orders and on

At least 744 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the county and 543 of them are active.

Seventeen patients were hospitalized Sunday, five of them on ventilators.

Six people have died.

