Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
By AP
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House plans to brief select members of Congress after news reports citing U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan.

The intelligence on bounties was reported initially by The New York Times and was confirmed by The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump denies being briefed and says he was told Sunday night the intelligence wasn't considered credible.

Intelligence officials tell the AP that Mr. Trump was briefed on the matter earlier this year. A top House Republican,

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, has called for the White House to share more information with Congress. The Kremlin calls the report “a lie.”

