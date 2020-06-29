Two arrested after shots fired at local woman as she drove home

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Robert Webb, 20, and Nacorria Noble, 18, both of Temple, were in the Bell County Jail Monday after shots were fired from a vehicle at a Temple woman who was driving home from work.

The unidentified victim was driving home at around 11:15 Saturday when she saw a man and a woman in a dark Chevrolet Cruze driving toward her.

She told officers the man fired repeatedly at her at the intersection of South 15th Street and West Avenue P.

She wasn’t injured.

Officers found the Cruze at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Fox Trail and arrested Webb and Noble.

They found a gun inside the car.

Charges were pending Monday.

