US pending home sales bounce back huge in May

By AP
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rebounded a record 44.3% in May after a record-breaking decline the previous month, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined both buyers and sellers.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its index of pending sales rose to 99.6 in May, the highest month-over-month gain in the index since its inception in January 2001.

The pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from March to April to a level of 69.

The contract signings, a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, have fallen 5.1% over the past year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

