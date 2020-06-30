Army holding virtual hiring days

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army starts their national hiring days this week with recruiters looking to find new soldiers.

The hiring days will start on Tuesday and conclude Thursday, offering a $2,000 signing bonus or four-year scholarship for those who sign up.

This year, it will held virtually. Recruiters will speak with those interested via Face-Time or phone call.

With thousands unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Army Recruiter Javier Zuniga says he’s thankful for his job security.

“Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize that we’re lucky where we’re at,” he said.

“I think it’s a perfect time to do it, too. We just want to make sure we’re here for everybody.”

The Army is looking to fill more than 10,000 open positions in nearly 150 career fields. Some of those jobs include working on the front lines against the Coronavirus in healthcare and communications. Other jobs are available in cyber sciences, security and aviation.

After the first step in virtual conversations, recruiters will schedule a date for the new recruits to come back and officially sign paperwork while socially distanced.

Zuniga says in a time of uncertainty for those looking for work, he’s happy to answer any questions and help them find a job serving our country.

“It just lets people know that we’re here and that we’ve got a lot of opportunities to help people, job wise, but more importantly, to take care of their families when it comes to benefits,” he said.

