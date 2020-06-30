Advertisement

Dog kills Texas toddler

An investigation is underway after a dog killed a Texas toddler who wandered out of the enclosed yard at his family’s home. (File)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020
QUINLAN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in North Texas.

Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix.

Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital.

Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter.

No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

