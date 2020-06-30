Dog kills Texas toddler

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in North Texas.

Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix.

Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital.

Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter.

No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.