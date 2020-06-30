Ex-Central Texas teacher charged with improper relationship
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Ex-Temple ISD teacher Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday charged with improper relationship between educator and student.
Hoelscher was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an investigation of incidents involving a 17-year-old Temple High School student that started in late January.
She was arrested without incident, police said, and was booked into jail at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
