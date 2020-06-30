Advertisement

Ex-Central Texas teacher charged with improper relationship

Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student. (Jail photo)
Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Ex-Temple ISD teacher Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

Hoelscher was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an investigation of incidents involving a 17-year-old Temple High School student that started in late January.

She was arrested without incident, police said, and was booked into jail at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

