Ex-Central Texas teacher charged with improper relationship

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Ex-Temple ISD teacher Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

Hoelscher was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an investigation of incidents involving a 17-year-old Temple High School student that started in late January.

She was arrested without incident, police said, and was booked into jail at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

