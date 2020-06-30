Advertisement

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that would give some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.

Phesgo targets HER2-positive breast cancer, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of breast cancers.

The medication is used when the cancer is either in its early stages or has spread to other parts of the body.

The FDA says Phesgo works by disrupting the signals which promote the growth of cancer cells.

It can be administered at home through an injection under the skin by a qualified health care professional once chemotherapy is finished.

It gives those vulnerable to the coronavirus a way to fight the disease without being put in additional danger due to a compromised immune system.

But there are risks. The FDA said patients should be selected to start this treatment only after FDA-approved testing.

The most common side effects for patients taking Phesgo are hair loss, nausea, diarrhea, anemia and lack of energy.

Phesgo can also cause a low level of white blood cells beyond what’s caused by chemotherapy.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National

Cases continue to rise as pandemic impacts economy

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus are rising and the economy is impacted.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not be surprised' by 100,000 daily virus cases in US

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate panel hearing about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Tuesday.

Health

All H-E-B stores will require customers to wear face masks

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Effective Wednesday, H-E-B will require customers to wear face masks in all of its stores, regardless of whether face mask orders are in effect in the communities the stores serve.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars or rolling back restaurant restrictions in some cases.

National

Motion alleges Brown violated sports gender equity agreement

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MARK PRATT
Attorneys have filed a motion alleging that Brown University violated a 22-year-old agreement to provide gender equity in varsity sports to comply with federal Title IX law by announcing the elimination of several women’s athletic teams last month.

National

Biden: We can't continue like this

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
“We can’t continue half recovering, half getting worse,” Biden said.

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

National

Biden: Trump has a ‘lot to answer for’ on Russian bounties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Biden accused Trump of “waving the white flag” and refusing to lead the country through a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and led to Depression-level unemployment.

National

Governor to retire Mississippi’s Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.