Florida takes step to protect coast from rising sea levels

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a measure requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels. (File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a measure requiring public coastal construction projects to first be reviewed for impacts on the state’s fragile seashore because of rising sea levels.

The signing on Monday was hailed by environmentalists as an important step in addressing the encroaching ocean in a state with more than 1,300 miles of shoreline.

The bill was one of 28 signed into law by DeSantis.

Another high-profile bill undoes a ban on sunscreen imposed by Key West.

The ban was meant to protect fragile coral reefs from the possibly harmful chemicals contained in sun-blocking creams. 

