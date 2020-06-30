Heat Advisory Today! Heat Index Over 100°!
Heat & Humidity make it really feel like summer this week
Another day of heat and humidity is in the forecast today and there’s no end to the heat and humidity in sight. A heat advisory is in effect for counties along and west of I-35 today and tomorrow since afternoon heat index values will range from 103° to 108°. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some isolated morning drizzle is possible too. We’ll see a bit more sunshine this afternoon but clouds are expected to hang around throughout the day. Afternoon highs should be a touch warmer than yesterday as we reach the mid 90s area wide. Much like yesterday, we’ll have a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm to move into areas west of Highway 281 after 7 PM tonight. Those thunderstorms will be on a weakening trend as they move closer to us and may completely dissipate before they arrive. Overall, today’s rain chances are only near 20%.
We’ll spend another morning tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 70s, but a bit more sunshine should allow our temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 90s area wide. Humidity is expected to stay high too so heat index values may climb as high as 108°. Although temperatures stay close to 100° through July 4th, humidity will decrease a little bit so heat index values will be just a touch lower. The 4th of July forecast hasn’t changed much; we’re still expecting highs near 100° with partly cloudy skies but there will be a chance for a stray shower or two during the evening hours. Rain chances are only near 20% Saturday night. 20% rain chances stay in the forecast through Wednesday since a few pop-up showers may form during the heat of the afternoon. Speaking of that heat, next week’s temperatures are expected to be a bit lower in the mid-to-upper 90s thanks to an upper-level high moving away.
