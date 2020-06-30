Heat Advisory Today! Heat Index Over 100°!

Another day of heat and humidity is in the forecast today and there’s no end to the heat and humidity in sight. A heat advisory is in effect for counties along and west of I-35 today and tomorrow since afternoon heat index values will range from 103° to 108°. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some isolated morning drizzle is possible too. We’ll see a bit more sunshine this afternoon but clouds are expected to hang around throughout the day. Afternoon highs should be a touch warmer than yesterday as we reach the mid 90s area wide. Much like yesterday, we’ll have a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm to move into areas west of Highway 281 after 7 PM tonight. Those thunderstorms will be on a weakening trend as they move closer to us and may completely dissipate before they arrive. Overall, today’s rain chances are only near 20%.

We’ll spend another morning tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 70s, but a bit more sunshine should allow our temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 90s area wide. Humidity is expected to stay high too so heat index values may climb as high as 108°. Although temperatures stay close to 100° through July 4th, humidity will decrease a little bit so heat index values will be just a touch lower. The 4th of July forecast hasn’t changed much; we’re still expecting highs near 100° with partly cloudy skies but there will be a chance for a stray shower or two during the evening hours. Rain chances are only near 20% Saturday night. 20% rain chances stay in the forecast through Wednesday since a few pop-up showers may form during the heat of the afternoon. Speaking of that heat, next week’s temperatures are expected to be a bit lower in the mid-to-upper 90s thanks to an upper-level high moving away.

