Advertisement

Iran journalist who fueled 2017 protests sentenced to death

Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran. (MGN)
Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran. (MGN)(KALB)
By AP
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran.

The judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, made the announcement on Tuesday.

He said Ruhollah Zam had been sentenced to death.

Zam had run a website called AmadNews that posted embarrassing videos and information about Iranian officials.

He had been living and working in exile in Paris before being convinced into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

All H-E-B stores will require customers to wear face masks

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Effective Wednesday, H-E-B will require customers to wear face masks in all of its stores, regardless of whether face mask orders are in effect in the communities the stores serve.

International

New arrest warrants issued in case of Mexico’s missing 43

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Nearly six years after 43 students disappeared in Mexico’s southern Guerrero state, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero says prosecutors have obtained 46 arrest warrants for various municipal officials in the state in relation to the case.

International

Putin unveils monument to fallen Red Army WWII soldiers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from Belarus have unveiled a monument honoring the Red Army soldiers who fell in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

International

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong.

Latest News

News

Reversing course, Texas will delay work-search requirement for unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MEENA VENKATARAMANAN
The Texas Workforce Commission had been planning to reinstate the requirement on July 6, but is now delaying that due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Health

McLennan commissioners back away from face mask requirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
After deferring the issue for a day, McLennan County commissioners Tuesday decided against issuing a countywide order directing businesses to require that customers and employees wear face masks.

News

Westfest canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Westfest organizers have decided to cancel the annual Labor Day celebration of all things Czech because of concerns about the new coronavirus.

News

Ex-Central Texas teacher charged with improper relationship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A former Central Texas teacher was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging improper relationship between educator and student.

News

Governor Abbott considering more action as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Vanessa Guillen case inspires women across the country

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning